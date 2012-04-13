They’re back! Dances at Senior Services Plus (SSP). Regular dances have not been held at SSP for a long time. The only dance they have is their Annual Valentine Dance, and Executive Director John Becker for Senior Services Plus said the Valentines Dance was so successful that people wanted more. Our programming is driven by need and participation. This is our members senior center not ours; and if there is an activity that we can provide we want to do our best to provide that, so we scheduled another dance for April.

Dances have been a tradition for most senior centers and a fun way for older adults to socialize and connect with other people. Dancing is also considered a great way to get physical exercise and can be a stress reducer. A recent study by the New England Journal of Medicine reports that dancing can even make us smarter. The study compared data collected over a 21 year period measuring the effect physical and cognitive activities had on mental acuity, especially the affect on dementia. One of the results was a little surprising; none of the physical activities gave any benefit on dementia except for dancing. (Reading - 35% reduced risk of dementia, bicycling and swimming - 0%, crossword puzzles at least four days a week - 47%, Playing golf - 0%, and Dancing frequently - 76%. What a fun way to improve your health!

Article continues after sponsor message

The dance will be held on Thursday April 19 from 5pm – 8pm. Ticket price is $12 per person or $20 per couple, price includes dinner. The theme will be “Spring Swing” there will also be Swing Dance Demonstration/Lessons before the dance from 4pm-5pm, followed by dinner and music from 5pm – 6pm, and the dance is from 6pm-8pm. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton. (618)465-3298

About Senior Services Plus (SSP), SSP is a non-profit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults and has been serving seniors since 1973. For more information about Senior Services Plus call 618/465-3298 or stop by at 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton IL. 62002.

More like this: