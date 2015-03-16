GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) division is offering young swimmers a chance to get a taste of competition during its upcoming Competitive Swim Clinic.

“The swim program at Lewis and Clark is a top notch learning opportunity for our community,” said Assistant Director of CCL Katie Haas. “We are excited to announce this expanded component of the program for the most advanced swimmers in the district. We think it’s a wonderful opportunity for students who are exploring the competitive environment.”

The four-week swim clinic will focus on stroke performance, breathing, starts and turns. Swimmers will also learn terms and drills used to help performance, speed and endurance.

The clinic will be taught by a certified water safety instructor who works with a swim team. Swimmers must be currently enrolled in or have completed Swim Levels Five or Six of Lewis and Clark’s swim program to participate.

“This clinic was designed specifically for swimmers to prepare for their summer swim teams or for those who are considering joining a swim team,” said L&C Swim Program Coordinator Kathy Conlee.

The clinic will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 7 through May 1, in the Hatheway Pool at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The registration deadline is April 1. The cost is $50 and the course code is CECK-084-01.

Register online at www.lc.edu/Kids_Swim or contact Conlee for more information at (618) 468-5760.

