EDWARDSVILLE - There were a lot of smiles and happy faces at the Swimjitsu event at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville Saturday and Sunday.

"It was a lot of fun," Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center General Manager Bob Rettle said. "We had families even as far away as Chicago here to get to do this. It is not offered in too many areas. The kids had a blast and received some cool awards, free swim cap and other little items.”

“Swimjitsu is an incredibly fun event for swimmers of all ages and abilities,” Edwardsville High School head boys and girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “This event is put on in conjunction with USA Swimming and local aquatic centers as a way to promote the sport of swimming and aquatics in general.

“Swimjitsu includes an ‘American Ninja Warrior-esque’ water obstacle course and three different training stations. The kids participated on a Swim Obstacle Course and were given an amount of time to complete it and then received awards depending on their finish.

The Swimjitsu featured:

Unlimited runs through Mt. Swimja Obstacle Course

Training Stations to Master 3 Sacred Traits: Wisdom, Speed, Agility

Swimja Goodie Bag

Swim Cap

SwimJitsu Wristband

SwimJitsu Bag Tag

Awards for Top 8 Grand Master Swimjas

