BELLEVILLE – The Southwestern Conference's Boys Track and Field Championship has been officially canceled.

A fight that broke out in the stands near the start-finish line at Clyde Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis Tuesday evening following the conclusion of the junior varsity 4x800 relay and escalated forced the Games Committee for the meet to suspend the competition, which was subsequently canceled Thursday morning; the announcement came via the league's Twitter account.

“Due to time constraints, availability of venues and the required logistics attached to a meet of this magnitude,” the announcement on the social media outlet said, “the SWC will be unable to reschedule the meet which was canceled on Tuesday.

“Obviously we are disappointed that athletes will lose this opportunity, but we wish those who are competing in the IHSA State Series the best of luck.”

Only one varsity event, the shot put – won by Edwardsville Amari Brooks – was able to be completed before the competition was suspended Tuesday evening. Athletes were warming up for the varsity discus throw and varsity 4x800 relay was about to begin when the fight broke out in the stands.

Edwardsville, with 15 points, held the team lead at the point of suspension, with Alton behind with nine points, followed by Collinsville (six), Granite City (five) and O'Fallon (four).

