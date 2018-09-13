BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) on Friday will honor Swansea resident Eugene Verdu for his commitment to community service during a celebration at 11:00 am at the Programs and Services for Older Persons Resource Center at Southwestern Illinois College.

Specifically, Jean Bohnhoff, Director of IDoA will present the award to Eugene Verdu, the 2018 inductee for the Community Service Category. Verdu has consistently been an advocate for senior citizens throughout his life. He began his career with then Belleville Area College as the director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and was the catalyst for creating the Programs and Services for Older Persons Resource Center at Southwestern Illinois College. Verdu was instrumental in organizing the St. Clair County Office on Aging and was privileged with being named as a delegate to the 1971, 1981, 1995 and 2005 White House Conferences on Aging. He has been appointed to many boards and commissions including the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), National Council on Aging, and National Council of Senior Citizens. Additionally, he assisted in organizing the Illinois State Council of Senior Citizens and provided immense leadership in the creation of our own Illinois Department on Aging in 1973.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 to honor Illinois residents ages 65 and older for their personal achievements in four separate categories. Since then, 117 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame including the 2018 inductees. Verdu is one of the four inductees for 2018.

