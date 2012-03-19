Thursday, April 12, 2012, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Joe Ringhausen Orchards hosted by Dennis Ringhausen and his Family

24748 Reddish Road, Fieldon, IL



The first tree fruit twilight meeting of the year will focus on early season pest management (disease and insect). University of Illinois Extension Specialists - Mahommad Babadoost, U of I Extension Professor/Specialist, Plant Pathology, Mosbah Kushad, U of I Extension Professor/Specialist, Fruit and Vegetable Production and Rick Weinzierl, U of I Extension Professor/Specialist, Entomology, will be the featured speakers.

We will be conducting the meeting at Joe Ringhausen Orchards where Dennis Ringhausen along with his parents Joe and Sina Ringhausen are the hosts. The farm is located at 24748 Reddish Road, Fieldon, IL 62031. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 8:00 p.m. We will be starting at the farm stand and will be going out to the orchard at 6:15 p.m. We will discuss disease and insect management in the orchard or when we return to the farm stand.

Program agenda and directions are on the next page. A light supper will be served. Come rain or shine. If the weather is not agreeable, we will meet in one of the farm buildings. Register with the

U of I Extension – Macoupin County office at (217)854-9604 by April 6.

Hope to see you at the meeting!

Program

SW Illinois Tree Fruit Twilight Meeting

Joe Ringhausen Orchards hosted by Dennis Ringhausen and his Family

Thursday, April 12, 2012

6:00 p.m. Registration Andrew Holsinger, U of I Extension, Educator

6:15 p.m. Overview of the Farm Joe Ringhausen, Orchardist

6:45 p.m. Orchard Tour – Review of Pest Problems Mahommad Babadoost, Plant Pathology

Mosbah Kushad, Fruit and Vegetables

Rick Weinzierl, Entomology

8:00 p.m. Handout Certificate of Attendance Andrew Holsinger, U of I Extension, Educator

Other university researchers and extension specialists and educators from the University of Illinois Extension may be participating in the program.

Directions

The twilight meeting will take place at the Joe Ringhausen Orchards in Fieldon, Illinois, with Dennis Ringhausen along with his parents Joe and Sina Ringhausen hosting the meeting. The farm is located at 24748 Reddish Road, Fieldon, IL. To get to the Ringhausen Orchard, take IL-16. Turn right onto Reddish Road. The orchard is around 3 miles on the right.

Future Tree Fruit Twilight Meetings

SW Illinois Tree Fruit Meeting

Date: May 24 2012, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Host: Jim Eckert, Eckert’s Orchards, 20995 Eckert Orchard Road Grafton, IL 62037

