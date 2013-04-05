Godfrey, Illinois - SCORE has been mentoring new and existing businesses for over 40 years with a network of more than 13,000 volunteers who donate their time to help entrepreneurs. The local Southwest Illinois SCORE Chapter, with locations in Godfrey and Belleville, Illinois, will hold an informational recruitment seminar on Thursday, April 18th at 7:00 pm at Hayner Library in Alton Square Mall.

“This is a great way for people to learn how they can contribute to the business success of others,” explained Joel Buesteton, Chairman of the SW Illinois Chapter in Godfrey. “This is an informal gathering to ask questions and see if there is a fit for you.”

Every year, SCORE volunteers help thousands of entrepreneurs start small businesses and achieve new levels of success in their existing businesses. Volunteering at SCORE is a way to give back to your community, connect with other business owners, and pass on your knowledge and expertise to the next generation of entrepreneurs in your community.

“I’m not retired, but I can still provide relevant advice to businesses of all kinds,” said Ron Tanner, Liberty Bank Officer and former entrepreneur. “I didn’t know if it would work for me or for SCORE, but it’s flexible for my schedule and it makes a difference to the people. Personally, it’s very rewarding and essential to their success.”

SCORE volunteers provide confidential business mentoring services, both in person and online. They lead seminars and workshops to help small business owners meet their goals and achieve success. They help expand outreach of SCORE through marketing and alliance building in our local communities. They provide subject matter expertise by industry and professional skills.

If you are an experienced business professional or entrepreneur and interested in helping others start or grow their business dream, you are encouraged to inquire at the informational SCORE presentation on Thursday, April 18th at 7:00pm at Hayner Library in Alton Square Mall. For more information or to RSVP, call 800-613-3163.

