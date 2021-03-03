Congratulations to Suzanne Johnes of Surgical Services (center, holding plaque), who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s March Employee of the Month. Suzanne received the honor March 3 from, left to right, Heidi Noel, assistant manager of Surgical Services; AMH President Dave Braasch; Cathy Wagner, manager of Surgical Services; and Brad Goacher, AMH vice president/COO. The nomination from co-worker Donnie Brown said that “Suzi always offers to help in our department, particularly me being new. She always helps me out and is an exceptional worker and scrub tech. Her energy helps me in the morning time. I wish a lot of people had energy like ‘Suzi Q.’”

