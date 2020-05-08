GREENVILLE - Suzanne Allison Davis, J.D., M.B.A., assumed leadership as Greenville University’s acting president during the first week of May, following the resignation of GU’s twelfth president, Dr. Ivan Filby. Davis has been appointed to finish the remaining two years of Filby’s three-year term.

Davis brings a wealth of experience in higher education, management, and law to the role. She was a tenure track faculty member when she came to Greenville University in 2012, then transitioned to full- time administration beginning as former president Ivan Filby’s Chief of Staff in 2013. In 2015 she became

Dean of the School of Business and in 2017 became VP for University Relations. Most recently she served GU as executive vice president.

In her two years as Executive Vice President, Davis aided in the school’s successful accreditation effort, responsible for leading the financial, operations and governance portions. Davis led the President’s executive cabinet and directly managed the reorganization of enrollment, marketing, and international affairs departments. She had direct oversight of the finance office, financial aid, and athletics.

Davis graduated from Greenville University (then College) in 2000 with a bachelor of arts in history and political science, and a bachelor of arts in Philosophy and Religion. She went on to earn her MBA from University of Illinois College of Business and her juris doctor at University of Illinois College of Law. She taught at Eastern Illinois University’s School of Business from 2005-2012 and taught management part-time at GU in 2012 and 2013.

“It’s a challenging time in higher education,” Davis said. “But that gives us an opportunity to innovate and rethink how we can better serve our students. In fact, loving our students is one thing we’re known for. And often it’s when we are put to the test that our Christian values really stand out.”

In addition to providing legal services for GU, Davis previously served as an attorney at law in Tuscola, Illinois, practicing both civil and criminal law.

Davis serves on the boards of several other companies and institutions, including Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company of Fort Wayne, Indiana; HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Illinois; the Association of Business Administrators of Christian Colleges in Hudsonville, Michigan; and the First Christian Church of Greenville, Illinois.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. www.greenville.edu.



