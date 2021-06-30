CITY OF JENNINGS PRECINCT, MO. - Investigators are probing what they describe "a suspicious death" in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue in the City of Jennings, Mo., Precinct.

At 9:45 a.m. on June 30, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue for a call for service of a sick case. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, approximately 4 years of age. The child was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

