SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police have been called to a scene at the Stevenson Drive in Springfield, IL., entrance ramp to Interstate 55 on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, after a report that human remains have been discovered.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon stated the remains found near Interstate 55 in Springfield were female. The death is being considered suspicious and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

ISP has said identification of the person is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

A death investigation has been opened. No further information has been released at this time.