BRENTWOOD - The Major Case Squad of St. Louis has identified suspects in the homicide investigations of a man in Brentwood and a woman in University City.

Police said the suspects a man and woman were also wanted for murder in South Carolina and were involved in a shootout there with police Monday.

Police identified the suspects as Adrienne Simpson, 34, and Tyler Terry, 26. Terry is charged with the May 2 murder of Thomas Durrell Hardin and two separate shootings in South Carolina on that date. Simpson was arrested in South Carolina, and Terry remains at large.

Simpson is believed to also be connected to the three South Carolina crimes and allegedly drove the vehicle during Hardin’s murder. A body found in Great Falls, South Carolina, on Wednesday was identified as Simpson’s 33-year-old husband Eugene Simpson.

Terry was reportedly wearing all black clothes and no shoes as nearly 100 officers joined with police dogs, helicopters and drones keep looking around the clock.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, the York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they searched throughout the night but did not find Terry. As a precaution, extra deputies would be in the Lesslie and Catawba area for school drop-off.

At 7:25 a.m., the Chester County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there had been a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Highway 9 and the ATI. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

The St. Louis shootings happened Saturday night. Police said by Sunday they found information that connected the wanted vehicle, via stolen license plate information, to a location in north St. Louis, where the suspects went to buy drugs. At some point after that purchase, the pair left the St. Louis region and drove back to South Carolina.

The investigation in St. Louis County began after the first shooting happened in the 8200 block of Delmar — about two miles west of the Delmar Loop at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, the victims, a couple in their 70s, had already driven to a hospital.

The 74-year-old man was shot in the chest, but police say his cellphone blocked the shot. He was treated and released, but his wife, 71-year-old Barbara Goodkin, died Sunday.

About an hour after they were shot, at around 11:45 p.m., Brentwood police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 8700 block of Eager Road in a parking area between the Drury Inn & Suites and Bonefish Grill. There, they found Dr. Sergei Zacharev shot to death.

