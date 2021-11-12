WOOD RIVER - Matthew W. Cambron, 51, of the 700 block of Longfellow Avenue, Wood River, and Kerry J. Dooley, 31, of the first block of Seventh Street, Carrollton, are facing charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a look-a-like substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine after officers found baggies of rock salt and the drug in Camron’s home.

Cambron and Dooley were charged June 26, but additional details of the case became public recently. Bail on each is set at $75,000.

Police raided Cambron’s home and found bags of a crystal substance on the coffee table and on the floor that field-tested as something other than methamphetamine. A sample from those baggies was sent to the state police crime lab for analysis. The total weight of the alleged look-alike substance was more than 270 grams.

Police also found small amounts of methamphetamine and a scale with evidence of fewer than five grams of methamphetamine residue. Police also found a box of sandwich bags and two torch-style lighters.

Dooley was also staying temporarily in the home but denied any connection to drugs. Cambron told a police officer that he packaged the rock salt as a joke.

Dooley has a record dating to 2011 when he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance. He also has convictions for theft, retail theft, failure to return to prison after furlough, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He is also facing pending charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing, and possession of methamphetamine. He was on parole when the recent search of Cambron’s home was conducted.





