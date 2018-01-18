GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Dollar General at 5711 Godfrey Road in Godfrey Road.

The sheriff's office is also seeking any information about the suspect shown in photos or the vehicle displayed in a photo.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, a light skinned black male, clean shaven, thin build and medium height (possibly 5’7” to 5’8”), robbed the Dollar General at 5711 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning.

The suspect produced a weapon and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect was wearing a blue jacket with a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, and a dark stocking type cap, the sheriff's office said.

A possible suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2-door passenger car, believed to be an early 2000’s model Honda Civic, with a factory trunk spoiler, possibly having out of state license plates. A similar suspect vehicle image is attached, as well as surveillance images of the actual suspect captured by the stores surveillance cameras.

Anyone having information related to this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

