ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred near the intersection of McLaran Avenue and Main Street in the City of Jennings.



On Friday, March3, 2023 at approximately 10:38 p.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police SWAT officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving erratically near the area of Rosalie and North Kingshighway in the City of St. Louis. The driver fled at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began.



The pursuit ended at approximately 10:47 p.m. in the City of Jennings near the intersection of McLaran Avenue and Main Street when the suspect's car became inoperable. The suspect fled from the vehicle armed with a firearm and flourished it at an officer. The officer fired his department-issued firearm striking the suspect at least one time.



The suspect was taken into custody and treated at an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.



On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Sean Gathing, 19 years of age, of the 3600 block of Av De Paris Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63034, for one count of Assault First Degree, one count of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing. A previous booking photo of Gathing is attached. Gathing is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.



The facts supporting this belief are as follows: On March 3, 2023, Officers from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department observed a 2019 Kia Stinger being operated erratically on Riverview Blvd. Police attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful using red and blue emergency lights on a marked patrol vehicle. Defendant fled from police at a high speed and violated several electrical signals. A tactical pursuit was initiated and Defendant fled into St. Louis County where he continued to operate the vehicle in excessive speeds fleeing the stop. Defendant's vehicle was rendered inoperable at which time Defendant fled on foot, police gave chase and Defendant brandished a Keltec 5.56 caliber pistol at the police officer, which was a substantial step at shooting the officer. Defendant was shot and taken into custody. Defendant's gun was recovered with 38 rounds of ammunition and the safety was off. Defendant is currently on probation in cause 22SL-CR02171-01 for Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest. Defendant pled guilty for those charges on December 15, 2022.



The involved St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer is a 40-year-old male with 11 years of service.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.



