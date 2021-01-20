JENNINGS, MO. - Suspect David Jackson, 40, was taken into custody for the numerous City of Jennings vandalism reports earlier on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, with the assistance of the Normandy Police Department.

On Thursday, January 14, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants on the suspect Jackson, of the 7100 block of Lamont Drive in St. Louis, Missouri. Jackson is charged with one count of Property Damage in the First Degree. He has not yet been taken into custody.

The probable cause statement reads: A call was made to police for windows being broken out at the Noah’s Ark Church. Defendant was captured in security photos throwing bricks through the windows. The identity of the Defendant was discovered over the course of the investigation of this incident as well as the investigations of at least 15 other incidents in Jennings as well as at least two in a nearby jurisdiction. The Defendant was identified by a family member. Defendant wore similar clothing in these incidents.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident or on Jackson’s whereabouts.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any additional information.

The dates, locations and businesses vandalized are as follows:

12/10/2020 - 6716 Emma Avenue – Noah’s Ark Church

12/19/2020 - 5733 Hodiamont Street – Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 - 6814 West Florissant Avenue – This That and the Other

12/22/2020 - 6616 West Florissant Avenue – Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 - 6614 West Florissant Avenue – North County Community Development

12/22/2020 - 6604 West Florissant Avenue – Cardinal Business Supply

12/22/2020 - 6818 West Florissant Avenue

12/22/2020 – 6824 West Florissant Avenue – Beauty Connection

1/11/2021 - 6805 West Florissant Avenue - D’s Place

1/11/2021 - 6809 West Florissant Avenue - Masjid

1/11/2021 - 6815 West Florissant Avenue – Diamond and Gold Jewelers

1/11/2021 - 6817 West Florissant Avenue – Shady Bootz Boutique

