GRANITE CITY - Donald J. Friese, a suspect sought in an attempted first-degree murder case, has been located in Southern Illinois by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Granite City Police Department has reported.

The Granite City Police said more information will be provided at a later time. Granite City Police announced Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, that a suspect has been charged after a Granite City police officer was shot during gunfire late Tuesday night in the 2400 block of Delmar. Article continues after sponsor message Friese was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon. The officer's injury was described as "a through-and-through gunshot wound." The officer was taken to an area hospital and has been released. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Granite City Police at (618) 877-6111. More like this: