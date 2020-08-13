MT. VERNON - On Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 7:16 a.m., on Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 92 near Mount Vernon, IL, an Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet four-door passenger car. The stop was initiated by the Trooper for an observed traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered items in the vehicle that led him to take the driver, a 23-year-old male of Holly Springs, MS into custody to be detained for questioning. The passenger, Dante D. Faulkner, a 40-year-old male of Holly Springs, MS took control of the vehicle to flee the scene with the Trooper trying to physically stop him. Faulkner managed to flee the scene with the Trooper inside the car. With the car still moving, Faulkner attempted to push the Trooper out of the open door of the vehicle. After approximately 300 yards, Faulkner stopped the vehicle and the Trooper safely exited - uninjured.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network (ISPERN) broadcast was disseminated to police units in the area. Police officers in western Kentucky later located the vehicle and pursued it into Tennessee, near Martin, where the pursuit ended off Highway 45 East in a police officer-involved shooting. Faulkner was taken into custody at that time.

The original driver was later released from police custody with no charges after it was determined the items observed by the ISP Trooper in the vehicle were legally possessed. Jefferson County, IL State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun obtained an arrest warrant for Faulkner for Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer with a $75,000 bail.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as THP works to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. THP’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The THP does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments. Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at www.tn.gov/safety.

