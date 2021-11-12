COTTAGE HILLS - A suspect could get a mandatory life sentence if convicted of four counts of predatory sexual assault with which he is charged.

Devin P. Brazier, 28, of the first block of Cottage Avenue, Cottage Hills, was charged Wednesday with three counts of predator sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.

At the time he was charged Wednesday, Brazier was in the custody of the Madison County Jail pending trial on the alleged assault of a different victim.

Article continues after sponsor message

He was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual of a child on May 20 for allegedly committing two sex acts on a child under the age of 12 months. He was also accused of a count of attempted sexual abuse of a child. That charge indicated he appeared to be about to commit the sexual act.

He was jailed on May 21, but apparently, additional information resulted in evidence of earlier sex acts with a child.

In that case, he allegedly committed three sex acts with a child from birth to age 8. One of the acts involved a vibrator.

Bail in the May case was set at $500,000. Bail in the most recent case was set at $250,000, for a total bail of $750,000.

More like this: