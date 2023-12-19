ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Joshua Simmons-Pollard, 25 years of age, of the 6100 block of Lucille Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Burglary Second Degree and Stealing $750 or More. A booking photo of Simmons-Pollard is attached. Simmons-Pollard is being held on $30,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On December 6, 2023, a jewelry store at 11563 was burglarized, wherein items of jewelry were taken after two subjects were hiding around the store and one of them broke into the front of the store by breaking the glass out. Police received a call for a suspicious vehicle parked nearby, and police discovered that a similar vehicle had been stopped for a traffic violation hours before this and another burglary.

The defendant was operating the vehicle during the traffic stop and was found to have on the same clothing as the suspect in the burglary video that entered the store. A subsequent search warrant on the defendant's home revealed he was in possession of items of jewelry taken in the burglary.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Property detectives are leading this investigation.

