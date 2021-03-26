On March 24, 2021 at approximately 9:42 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the South County Precinct responded to the 6900 block of Colonial Woods Drive for a call for a fire. Further investigation would reveal it to be an arson and a 38-year-old female was taken into custody on scene.

There were two adult females that suffered minor injuries fleeing the structure in the course of the incident. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Mehlville Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire and render aid.

On March 25, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Fatima Sljivar, 38 years of age, of the 6900 block of Colonial Woods Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63129, for Arson in the First Degree and Animal Abuse. Sljivar is being held on a $100,000, cash only, no 10% bond. A mugshot of Sljivar is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: The defendant lit paper on fire in an eight family condominium building, which torched two units and resulted in heavy smoke damage to two other units. Several neighbors were home and had to jump out of second story windows to escape the fire. When the fire department arrived, the Defendant stood in the roadway delaying the firetruck from getting close enough to the building to begin rendering aid. The Defendant’s cat was killed in the fire. The Defendant admits to lighting paper with a lighter and calls the fire a “show.” The Defendant also admits to knowing her cat was inside and said that the cat would be better off dying in the fire.

Detectives from the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are leading the investigation.

