ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford announced late Monday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2023, that a suspect has been charged and arrested for the shooting death of Jarred O. Hayes that occurred in the 900 block of E. 7th Street, Alton, at 9:16 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2023.

The chief said the suspect, Stanford Stokes, 42 years old, from St. Louis, Mo., was charged on 11/08/23 by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the following offenses:

Count I: First Degree Murder

Count II: First Degree Murder

Count III: First Degree Murder

Count IV: Home Invasion

Count V: Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Count VI: Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon

Stokes was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department in Texas on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. The chief said the suspect will be extradited back to Madison County in the near future.

"Again, our condolences go out to Jarred’s family and loved ones," the chief said.

"Thank you to all the many agencies who assisted the Alton Police Department in this investigation including but not limited to the Illinois State Police, St. Louis County Police Department, St.Louis Medical Examiners Office, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Montgomery County Texas Sheriff’s Department."

