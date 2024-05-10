HARDIN - A Virden man faces several charges after a high-speed chase through Jersey and Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said Bryan T. Edwards, 38, of Virden, was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of Stolen Vehicle,

Possession of Methamphetamine,

Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl),

Aggravated Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer,

Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer,

Driving Under the Influence – Drugs,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Reckless Driving,

Speeding (114 MPH in a 55 MPH Zone),

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident,

Driving While License Suspended; and,

Various Traffic Infractions.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office provided this report of what happened in the arrest: "On May 6th, 2024, at approximately 12:45 a.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information that the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department had attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2019 Ford Taurus which had fled from them in the direction of Calhoun County.

"At approximately 12:49 p.m. on May 6, 2024, Calhoun County Deputy Nic McCall observed the aforementioned suspect vehicle traveling through Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour. Deputy McCall attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois River Road, just south of Hardin, but the vehicle fled from Deputy McCall.

"Deputy McCall continued to follow the vehicle, which continued southbound at a high rate of speed. Deputy McCall lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit. Sheriff Bill Heffington and Chief Deputy Zach Hardin also responded in an attempt to locate the suspect vehicle.

"At approximately 1:40 a.m, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle near Auer Landing Road and Illinois River Road, near Brussels, Calhoun County, Illinois; which appeared to have been involved in a single vehicle accident.

"At this time, Pike County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Handler Steven Watkins and K-9 Yurik were requested to respond to the scene to locate the suspect. Deputy McCall, Deputy Watkins, and K-9 Yurik successfully tracked and located a suspect hiding in the woods near the scene of the accident."

