Susan G. Komen Presentation Alert
May 14, 2012 4:48 PM
Listen to the story
The Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen Foundation will be at the Bethalto Village Hall Friday, at 10 a.m. to receive a check presentation of $60,000 from Bethalto Charities for the Komen Race for the Cure Foundation. The Village is also recruiting individuals to join the Bethalto Charities Race for the Cure Team for this year's race in June.
