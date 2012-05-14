Susan G. Komen Presentation Alert Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen Foundation will be at the Bethalto Village Hall Friday, at 10 a.m. to receive a check presentation of $60,000 from Bethalto Charities for the Komen Race for the Cure Foundation. The Village is also recruiting individuals to join the Bethalto Charities Race for the Cure Team for this year's race in June. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip