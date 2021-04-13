EDWARDSVILLE – Breast Cancer awareness will be heightened and access to services increased for underserved populations thanks to a $20,000 grant from Komen Missouri to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s WE CARE Clinic, located in East St. Louis.

“Susan G. Komen is not only dedicated to finding the cures for breast cancer through research but also making an impact directly in our communities,” said Komen Missouri Acting Executive Director Dawna Currigan. “Our contribution to the SIUE WE CARE Clinic will help patients overcome barriers in the healthcare system by having access to breast screenings and educational information that could save their lives. We’re proud to support the breast health services provided by the clinic in East St. Louis and surrounding counties.”

The funding will expand the WE CARE Clinic’s services, which will include clinical breast exams, mammograms (screening and diagnostic), ultrasounds, biopsies, transportation, and additional support services such as mastectomy bras upon review of cost and need.

“There are limited resources for breast cancer awareness and services in this area,” said Chaney Bell, a nurse practitioner at the WE CARE Clinic. “Our collaboration with Komen will assist local women in learning about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, obtain access to preventative breast services and reduce barriers to care.”

WE CARE Clinic Director Jerrica Ampadu, Ph.D., RN, CCP, notes research has shown that although Black women are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, they are 40% more likely to die from it than white women. This funding will help bridge the gap in care for Black women and women of low socioeconomic status.

“Our WE CARE Clinic practitioners understand the benefits of preventative health services and the needs of the community,” Ampadu said. “Our goal is to increase access to care for our population. This partnership allows us the resources to educate the community. These services are available to qualifying women in East St. Louis and surrounding cities.”

To access breast cancer services, please contact the WE CARE Clinic at siue.edu/nursing/we-care- clinic or 618-482-6959.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy, and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,900 students in its baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration, and education.

