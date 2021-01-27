FULTON - Susan Buchanan from Bethalto, IL, was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Buchanan is a senior at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list includes 39 freshmen, 30 sophomores, 43 juniors, and 109 seniors.

"These students represent the high educational standards of a Westminster liberal arts education," says Interim President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr. "On behalf of the Westminster community, I want to congratulate each one of them on this outstanding achievement."

