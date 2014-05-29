Alton, Ill. – The US Army Corps of Engineers and the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation are partnering to offer this exciting summer adventure camp to get your kids enjoying the outdoors! Our upcoming summer camp opportunity is Survivor: Riverlands, June 12th-13th at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, West Alton, Mo. Harness your inner Katniss during target practice; get in touch with your Top Chef for the campfire cooking competition; navigate your way through the prairie like Meriwether Lewis! Test your outdoor skills during this overnight adventure in Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on June 12-13. Bring your tent, sleeping gear, camp chair, water bottle, clothes for two days, an extra pair of shoes, bug spray, and sun screen. If you don’t have a tent, let us know – we have a couple we can lend. This camp is for kids ages 10 and up.

You must pre-register for camps! For more information or to register for Survivor: Riverlands, call (618) 462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org to see a complete list of summer camp opportunities.

Article continues after sponsor message

###

More like this: