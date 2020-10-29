BETHALTO - “Surviving the Holidays,” a special free event for those in area communities who are grieving the loss of loved ones, will take place at Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Adults and teens are invited to hear a presentation about resources, strategies and tools for coping with grief during the holiday season.

This is an in-person event, and masks and social distancing are required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, child care will not be provided for this event. Online registration is required and is now open at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f044eaba929a2ff2-surviving

“Grief and loss are always hard to deal with during the holiday season, and that’s especially true this year,” said Zion’s Vicar Brandon Metcalf. “Whether the loss was recent or many years ago, this can be a hard time of year, and we want to help and offer hope.”

Lori Snyder, a licensed clinical social worker, counselor and registered nurse, will serve as the speaker for this event. Her experience includes counseling for adults, adolescents, school-age children, couples and families. She also consults with organizations and schools. “We are all influenced by the world around us — where we live, what we do, our relationships — and we impact them as well,” Snyder said. “Even when we are grieving, we can grow into being a positive influence for those around us.”

Snyder’s presentation will focus on how to cope with grief, what to be aware of as the holidays are approaching, and how to find hope in the midst of loss from a Christian viewpoint. There will also be time for participants to hear from Zion’s pastor, Rev. Kale Hanson, and Vicar Brandon Metcalf; ask questions, and discover new resources about grief and the grief process.

Zion Lutheran Church is located at 625 Church Dr., Bethalto, Illinois. Participants for this event will enter through the main doors on the east side of the building. Parking will be in the east parking lot.

For more information, call the church office at 618-377-8314 or email churchoffice@zionbethalto.org

