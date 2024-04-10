EDWARDSVILLE - Sheena Whitehead has organized a GoFundMe for John and Colby Drum and their daughter, Eden, and Aunt Julie who were involved in the horrific car crash on April 7, 2024, on Illinois Route 159 near Holiday Shores.

Two individuals died in the crash - Delores A. Long, 91, a St. Louis resident, and Julie L. Schroeder, 63, a Bloomingdale resident. Schroeder was an aunt for the Drum family.

John and Colby both suffered extensive injuries from the accident and are facing multiple surgeries along with extended rehabilitation and recovery periods. Eden is reported doing well but John and Colby will not be able to provide her necessary caregiving for quite some time.

“They will have unimaginable medical expenses as they face the long road ahead and do their best to create a new normal for their family,” Whitehead said in the GoFundMe. “Please consider donating to help give them some peace as they face an extremely tough recovery."

To donate, click here for the GoFundMe.

