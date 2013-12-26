Parents can take the night off and let their child spend a fun-filled night at the Friday Kid's Bash with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). The special event will be held on Friday, January 10 from 6-9pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

The event is open to all resident and non-resident 3rd-7th graders. Price is $10 in advance (by 1/9/14) and $15 at the door per child. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Jerseyville Little League. There will be music, sports, snacks and most importantly FUN! Popcorn, soda and water will be

included in the admission price, while supplies last. Additional concession goodies will be available for purchase. Kids will not want to miss out on this fun event, so register now!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

