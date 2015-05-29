Jerseyville Little League has two fundraisers coming up on Saturday, June 6 at Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, located at 1601 South State Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

The league will be holding the Chevy Youth Baseball Test Drive Fundraiser. Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC will donate $25 for every completed test drive to Jerseyville Little League. The fundraiser takes place on Saturday, June 6 from 8:30am-3:30pm. Once the test drive is complete, a validation card will be given to the driver. This card MUST be validated online for the league to receive the donation. There will be a station set-up inside the dealership for participants to validate the test drive right on-site. Any and all are welcome to take part in this event! The only requirement is each individual must have a valid driver’s license.

The league will also be holding a Scrub ‘a Dub Car Wash on Saturday, June 6 from 10am-2pm at the dealership. Little Leaguers will be scrubbing down vehicles for a $5 cash donation. So while individuals are waiting on their car to get squeaky-clean, they can take a test drive all in support of the league. Snow cones, hotdogs and bottled water will be available for purchase and there will be complimentary popcorn too.

Come out and support your local youth baseball and softball players! For more information, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222.

