Shannon Walker, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist and clinical supervisor of Saint Anthony’s

Psychological Services, will present: A Better Today: Gradual Improvements in Mind & Body. Dr. Walker will talk about the link between physical and psychological health. Studies show that a positive influence on a person’s mind can enhance his/her physical health through the effect of a healthy

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from Saint Anthony's Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Tracy Phillips, patient navigator for breast health, facilitates the group. “We want to present topics that can help meet the emotional needs of women during their cancer diagnosis and treatment,” she says.

For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at 474-4855.

