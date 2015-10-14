Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre's Comments

October 13, 2015, Board of Education Meeting



Resolution - Refunding School Bonds

On Monday, October 13, 2015, the Board of Education approved a resolution providing for the issue of not to exceed $6,200,000 General Obligation Refunding School Bonds, Series 2015, of the School District, for the purpose of refunding certain outstanding bonds of the School District, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on said bonds. The resolution also authorized the sale of bonds to Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, in St. Louis, Missouri.

At the September 28, 2015, Finance Committee and Board of Education meetings, Tom Crabtree, representative from Stifel, Nicolaus, discussed possible debt restructuring options to minimize current and future debt service tax rate increases over the next two years.

This bond refunding will allow the District to manage the Debt Service tax levy for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years, until a more substantial refinancing could occur when many of the current outstanding bonds become callable on December 1, 2017.

This bond refunding is similar to the one approved by the Board of Education in 2014 to assist with the stabilization of the Debt Service Tax Rates for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 school years.

Results from the Canine Drug Search Conducted on October 7, 2015

On October 7, 2015, a canine drug search was conducted at Edwardsville High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Liberty Middle School in cooperation with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Troy Police Department, and the Edwardsville Police Department. The search focused on the interior of the buildings, as well as students’ book bags.

Sgt. Dennis Gunderson supervised the canine search as part of his commitment to the Project DrugSmart campaign. He commented on how pleased he was with the cooperation of students and the professionalism demonstrated by our employees.

I’m pleased to report that there were no drugs found. Our students, faculty, and staff are to be commended on their cooperation during the search. In addition, special thanks go to Principals Dr. Dennis Cramsey, Dr. Hillary Stanifer, Dr. Steve Stuart, and their administrative staff on the professional approach used in conducting this search.

Homecoming

October 13-17 is Homecoming Week at Edwardsville High School, and the theme is “Year of the Tiger.” EHS has many exciting activities planned for the week, and I encourage everyone to attend as many as you can:

Wednesday, October 14, 2015, at 6:15 p.m. – EHS Homecoming Parade on Main Street in Edwardsville

Friday, October 16, 2015, at 7:00 p.m. – Homecoming Football Game against Alton High School at the EHS Sports Complex.

Saturday, October 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Homecoming Coronation at Edwardsville High School in the Lucco-Jackson Gym.

EHS EPIC Club Presentation

I would like to thank the students from the EHS EPIC Club for their presentation at Monday night’s Board meeting – their hard work on drug and alcohol prevention and education efforts both in and out of the school is impressive. Well done!

