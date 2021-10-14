ALTON - Alton School District Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner released a statement this afternoon about a possible threat on the social media platform earlier Thursday and said, in summary, it has been determined it is not "substantiated."

“Early this morning, the Alton School District and Alton Police Department were notified of a possible threat involving two posts that were shared on the social media platform, Snapchat," Dr. Baumgartner said. "Upon investigation, the Alton Police Department stated that this is NOT a substantiated threat.

"The administrative team is continuing to work directly with law enforcement regarding this matter. We just want to make you aware of what has been shared and how the District and law enforcement are responding. Thank you.“

