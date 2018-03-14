EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre announced some changes in administrative assignments for the 2018-2019 school year Monday night at Edwardsville School District 7 School Board Meeting.

The following changes in administrative assignments will become effective with the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

Curt Schumacher, Principal at Glen Carbon Elementary School, will move to Goshen Elementary School to replace Principal Mary Miller who is transferring to an Assistant Principal position at Edwardsville High School at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Lincoln Middle School Assistant Principal Wendy Adams will replace Curt Schumacher as Principal at Glen Carbon Elementary School.

Edwardsville High School Assistant Principal Jennifer Morgan will transfer to Lincoln Middle School as Assistant Principal to fill the vacancy created by the move of Wendy Adams to Principal at Glen Carbon Elementary School.

Maintenance Foreman Richard Fore will move to the position of Director of Buildings and Grounds replacing Steve Morrison who will be retiring on March 30, 2018.

