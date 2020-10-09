Sunshine Mills, Inc. is expanding its voluntary recall of certain pet food products that were made with corn that contained Aflatoxin at levels above FDA’s action levels.

This is an expansion of the recall initiated September 2, 2020, after an investigation conducted along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined that additional corn-based pet food products produced between April 3, 2020 and April 5, 2020 may contain corn from a single load of corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mold by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities. No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Sunshine Mills, Inc. pet food products are affected by this announcement.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. has chosen to expand its voluntary recall to include these additional products as a precautionary measure in furtherance of its commitment to the safety and quality of its products. Pets with aflatoxin toxicity (aflatoxicosis) may show symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, diarrhea, and in some cases, death. Pets experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled products should be seen by a veterinarian.

The affected products were distributed in retail stores within the United States. Principle Super Premium Natural Dog Food is exported exclusively to a distributor in Japan. Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food is also exported to a distributor in Japan and Colombia. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull any remaining inventory of these lots from their shelves. There are no other Champ®, Field Trial®, Good Dog, Hunter’s Special®, Old Glory®, Paws Happy Life®, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever®, River Bend, Sportsman’s Pride®, Sprout®, Thrifty®, Top Runner® or Whiskers & Tails products or other lot codes of these products affected by this voluntary recall. The lot codes can be located on the back of each bag.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

The expansion of this voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Products affected by this announcement:

Product Name Size Lot Codes UPC Code CHAMP® MINI CHUNK DOG FOOD BEEF AND CHICKEN FLAVOR 12 lb. TC2 3/APRIL/2020 7328315416 FIELD TRIAL® COMPLETE NUTRITION PREMIUM DOG FOOD 16 lb. TC2 4/APRIL/2020 7015514530 GOOD DOG BRAND DOG FOOD HI-ENERGY FORMULA 50 lb. TA1 5/APRIL/2020 5216624165 HUNTER’S SPECIAL®

DOG FOOD HI ENERGY FORMULA 50 lb. TA1 5/APRIL/2020 TA2 5/APRIL/2020 TA3 5/APRIL/2020 7015510145 HUNTER’S SPECIAL®

DOG FOOD MAINTENANCE FORMULA 50 lb. TB3 4/APRIL/2020 TB1 5/APRIL/2020 7015510135 HUNTER’S SPECIAL® FARM & RANCH RECIPE SUPER CHUNKS DOG FOOD 50 lb. TC2 5/APRIL/2020 TC3 5/APRIL/2020 7015510182 OLD GLORY® DOG FOOD HEARTY BEEF & CHICKEN FLAVOR 4 lb. TE3 3/APRIL/2020 TE2 4/APRIL/2020 7015514339 12.75 lb. TA3 3/APRIL/2020 TB1 3/APRIL/2020 TC1 3/APRIL/2020 TC2 3/APRIL/2020 TC3 3/APRIL/2020 TA1 4/APRIL/2020 TC1 4/APRIL/2020 TA2 4/APRIL/2020 TB2 4/APRIL/2020 TC2 4/APRIL/2020 7015514298 PAWS HAPPY LIFE® NUTRITIONALLY COMPLETE DOG FOOD 17 lb. TC2 4/APRIL/2020 3680042561 PET EXPERT ALWAYS FIT FORMULA 50 lb. TC2 5/APRIL/2020 5208887976 PRINCIPLE SUPER PREMIUM NATURAL DOG FOOD BREEDER PACK 40 lb. TA3 4/APRIL/2020 TA1 5/APRIL/2020 580179586032 RETRIEVER® BITES & BONES ADULT COMPLETE NUTRITION SAVORY CHICKEN FLAVOR 52 lb. TC3 4/APRIL/2020 TC1 5/APRIL/2020 4939422642 RIVER BEND DOG FOOD BASIC NUTRITION 40 lb. TC1 5/APRIL/2020 None 50 lb. TC1 5/APRIL/2020 None RIVER BEND DOG FOOD SELECT 50 lb. TB3 4/APRIL/2020 None SPORTSMAN’S PRIDE® MAINTENANCE ADULT FORMULA DOG FOOD 20 lb. TB1 5/APRIL/2020 7015510082 50 lb. TB1 5/APRIL/2020 7015510110 SPROUT® BITES & BONES 50 lb. TC2 4/APRIL/2020 7015505091 SPROUT® HI-PROTEIN 20 lb. TI2 4/APRIL/2020 TI3 4/APRIL/2020 70155505120 40 lb. TI3 4/APRIL/2020 7015505119 SPROUT® MAINTENANCE 40 lb. TB1 5/APRIL/2020 7015505096 SPROUT® PUPPY 20 lb. TA3 4/APRIL/2020 TA1 5/APRIL/2020 7015505095 THRIFTY® ADULT DOG FOOD 12 lb. TI1 3/APRIL/2020 TI2 3/APRIL/2020 TI3 3/APRIL/2020 TA2 4/APRIL/2020 7015513096 TOP RUNNER® PREMIUM DOG FOOD 50 lb. TB1 3/APRIL/2020 3540650070 WHISKERS & TAILS ADULT RECIPE COMPLETE DOG FOOD 17 lb. TC2 4/APRIL/2020 2114003022

