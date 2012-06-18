Sunderland Chevy Donates to JPRD Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is the proud recipient of the 2012 Chevy Youth Baseball Program sponsored by Sunderland Chevy. The department received baseball equipment that was divided and randomly given to 10 teams within the pitch-machine and t-ball leagues. Equipment included 10 equipment bags, 10 baseball buckets, 120 whiffle balls, one hitting net,

two batting tees and 150 t-shirts. In addition, the department was presented with a $500 donation that will go directly back into the JPRD baseball program. John and Janice Sunderland, owners of Sunderland Chevy, along with Greg Burton, general sales manager, presented the check to Angela Sullivan, JPRD's director, and Glen Ketchum, Commissioner of Public Properties, on Wednesday night out at Dolan Park. Sunderland Chevy was established in 1919 and is currently celebrating its 93rd year in business. Also, pictured is the Sunderland Chevy Pitch-Machine team. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip