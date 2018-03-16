ALTON - The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance and the Alton N.A.A.C.P are both doing their part to help with voter turnout.

The two organizations have teamed for a 10 a.m. march to begin at Deliverance Temple at 1125 E. Sixth St. in Alton Sunday. The event is called the "Souls to the Polls."

Organizers said the event is to encourage community-wide early voting for the upcoming Illinois primary elections.

The march will end at Alton’s Scott Bibb Center – the city’s sole early voting location – where attendees will be encouraged to vote in the Illinois primaries. The march is being organized by R.M.A. President Jason Harrison along with his father, Pastor Gregory Harrison of Deliverance Temple, and longtime community leader Andy Hightower, President of the Alton Branch of the N.A.A.C.P.

The "Souls to the Polls" event is expected to draw throngs of people from across Madison County.

“The march was designed to highlight the incredible importance of the upcoming elections in March and November," Jason Harrison said. "'Souls to the Polls’ provides the perfect opportunity for us to gather together and collectively exercise our rights as citizens to choose who will represent us locally, state-wide and in the federal government. Election Day for the 2018 Illinois primary elections will take place on Tuesday, March 20, and Sunday’s event will be the final opportunity for many residents to take advantage of early voting.

“’Souls to the Polls’ is a historic day for citizens throughout the Alton community,” said Hightower. “Earlier this year, the Madison County Board attempted to eliminate important early voting days and locations. Early voting attacks are real, and if we don't demonstrate that we value these days by voting, they will be eliminated. That is why we have organized this march – to exercise our right to be heard."

For more information on the “Souls to the Polls” march, contact the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance at (618) 223-4211 and see the march details below.

For more information on Deliverance Temple, visit: www.DeliveranceTempleComplex.com

