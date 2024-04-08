BASEBALL

ALTON 5, FREEBURG 2

In the first of two games for Alton at Redbirds Field, the Redbirds scored twice in the third and three times in the fifth to take the win over Freeburg.

Austin Rathgeb had two hits and two RBIs for Alton, while Eli Lawrence had two hits, Logan Bogard had a hit and RBI, and Carsen Bristow also drove in a run. Alex Siatos struck out six on the mound, while Scott Bartow, Will Frasier, and Aaron Wooten all fanned one each.

The Midgets are now 6-7.

GILLESPIE 11, ALTON 9

In a wild second game, the Redbirds led 5-4 after three innings, with Gillespie scoring once in the fourth, four in the fifth, and two in the seventh, then held off a four-run bottom of the seventh rally by Alton to take the win.

Bristow had two hits for the Redbirds, while Rathgeb hit a grand slam homer for his only hit and four RBIs, and both Reid Murray and Jack Puent also drove home runs. Both Alex Pilger and Rathgeb struck out three while on the mound, with Frasier fanning two, and Colton Wendle striking out one.

The Miners are now 8-3, while Alton goes to 12-4.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, HARDIN CALHOUN 5

In the first game of a cluster at Southwestern, the Piasa Birds got off to a seven-run first inning, then scored single runs in the third and fourth, then three times in the fifth, while Calhoun scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth as Southwestern prevailed.

Rocky Darr had three hits and an RBI for the Birds, while both Logan Keith and Hunter Newell had two hits and two RBIs each, Ryan Lowis had two hits and a RBI, and Parker LeMarr had two hits. Marcus Payne struck out three batters, while Lowis fanned two.

Blake Nolte had three hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Jacob Snyders also had three hits, Cade Sievers had a hit and two RBIs, and Jack Zipprich had a hit and RBI. Jack Webster struck out five on the mound, while both Sievers and Snyders fanned two batsman each.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 4

In Southwestern's second game, the Patriots took a 4-3 lead with a run in the seventh, but the Birds scored twice in the bottom of the inning to pull out the win.

Newell had a hit and drove home two runs for Southwestern, while Adam Hale had a hit and RBI, and Colin LeMarr also drove in a run. Darr struck out three on the mound, while Keith fanned one.

The Piasa Birds are now 10-2 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, STAUNTON 0

At the Bethalto Sports Complex, CM scored once in the second, then added on three more in the fourth to take the win.

Tyler Mills had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Eagles, while Tanner Hokamp had two hits, and Dane Godar also drove in a run. Brayden Prott struck out six while on the mound, with Jack Piening fanning one.

Brady Gillen, Victor Buehler, Matt Overbey, and Drake Billings had the hits for the Bulldogs, while Carter Legendre struck out two on the mound, and Ethan Sharp fanned one.

Staunton is now 4-13 for the year.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, MENOMONIE, WISC. 0

In CM's second game of the day, played at Mascoutah, the Eagles went out to an early 6-0 lead, then scored twice in the second and one each in the fifth and sixth to take a 10-run rule win over Menomonie, Wisc.

Mills had two hits to lead CM, while Jacob Flowers hit a solo homer for his only hit and RBI, Riley Lamb also had a hit and RBI, and Hokamp also delivered an RBI. Flowers also struck out four on the mound.

The Eagles are now 6-8, while the Mustangs open their season 0-1.

ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 14, HARDIN CALHOUN 8

In Calhoun's other game against St. Louis, the Warriors went out to a 7-4 lead after two innings, then the Patriots scored four times in both the third and fourth innings, then twice in the fifth, to take the win and earn a split in the cluster.

Zipprich had three hits and a RBI to lead the Warriors, while both Snyders and Drew Wallendorf had a hit and two RBIs, and Sievers had a hit and RBI. Easton Wallendorf struck out seven on the mound, while Jake Hillen fanned two.

The Patriots are now 12-8, while Calhoun goes to 4-9.

TRIAD 3, GRANITE CITY 0

Triad scored single runs in the first, sixth, and seventh to take the win over Granite at Babe Champion Field.

Hayden Bernreuter had three hits and an RBI for the Knights, while Gabe Deaver had two hits, and Landon Loomis had a hit and RBI. Nathan Klucker went all the way on the mound, allowing two hits while striking out three.

Dakota Armour and Connor Hibbets had the hits for the Warriors, while Armour struck out three on the mound, and Ethan Budde fanned one.

Triad is now 8-4, with Granite going to 3-9.

SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 3, JERSEY 2

Jersey scored single runs in the second and seventh, but Southeast came back to plate three in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Easton Heafner led the Panthers with three hits, while Zach Weiner had a hit and the only RBI of the game. Weiner also struck out five while on the mound, with Luke Swanson also striking out four, Jordan Bolds fanned three, and Gage Carey struck out one.

The Spartans are now 4-5, while Jersey goes to 7-5.

HIGHLAND 4-12, PEKIN 2-3

In the opener, Highland scored twice in the sixth to take the win, then scored four times in the second and fifth, also scoring two in the fourth to sweep a doubleheader over Pekin at Glik Park.

In the opener, Jake Ottensmeier had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, with Chase Knebel having a hit and RBI. Deklan Riggs had four strikeouts on the mound, while Cade Houchins fanned one.

In the second game, Trey Koishor had two hits and four RBIs for Highland, while both Blaise Hawkins and Carter Holthaus each had two hits and two RBIs, and Ottensmeier had two hits and an RBI. Both Jonathan Hawkins and Alex Howard fanned two each on the mound.

The Bulldogs are now 11-0-1, while the Dragons fall to 2-6.

PARKWAY SOUTH 11-19, ROXANA 4-6

In the opener, Parkway South, from Manchester, Mo., scored in every inning, coming up with two runs in the first, second, fifth, and seventh, then in the nightcap, the Patriots scored five runs in the first three innings, then scored four runs in the seventh to sweep the doubleheader over Roxana at Roxana City Park.

In the opener, Aiden Briggs, Dalton Carriker, Mason Crump, and Zeb Katzmarek all had hits and RBIs, while Trevor Gihring struck out three.

In the second game, Crump had two hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Briggs had a hit and three RBIs, hitting a three-run homer, Lucas Hartman had a hit and RBI, and Kael Hester had a RBI. Both Briggs and Hester struck out two men each, while Caiden Davis and Elias Theis fanned one batter each.

South is now 9-2, with Roxana going to 9-8.

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 3, COLLINSVILLE 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin scored single runs in the first, third and fifth to take their game over Collinsville at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Carter Harrington, Darren Pennell, and Luke Robinson had the hits for the Kahoks, while Bryce Lemp struck out nine on the mound.

The Cyclones are 11-1, while the Kahoks slip to 6-8.

PAYSON SEYMOUR 5, CARROLLTON 2

Seymour scored once in the first, twice in the second, and once in both the fourth and sixth to take the decision over visiting Carrollton.

Lucas Howard had two hits and a RBI for the Hawks, with Eli Cox having a pair of hits, and Eli Flowers had a hit and RBI. Flowers also struck out two while on the mound.

The Indians are 4-5, while Carrollton goes to 2-7.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 19, ST. LOUIS LUTHERAN NORTH 2

Metro-East scored 11 runs in the second and five more in the third on their way to a 15-run rule win at Lutheran North in north St. Louis County.

Thijson Heard led the Knights with three hits and two RBIs, while Logan Johnson had two hits and three RBIs, and Andrew Adams also drove in two runs. Cole Renken struck out four on the mound, while Abe Oberhauser fanned three.

Metro-East is now 7-3, while the Crusaders go to 8-5.

SOFTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, ALTON 2

Southwestern came up with single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, while Alton had single runs in the first and fifth as the Piasa Birds pulled out the decision at Redbirds Park.

Maddy Fenstermaker had two hits and a RBI for Southwestern, with Ella Kadell having a hit and RBI. Grace Strohbeck went all the way inside the circle, striking out nine.

Grace Presley had three hits for the Redbirds, while Laci Fischer, Lauren O'Neill, and Savannah Russell had two hits each, and both Sophia Hanneken and Jordan Watsek each had a hit and RBI. Presley struck out nine in the circle, while Makenzie Rayfield fanned one.

The Birds are now 5-3, while Alton goes to 2-5.

CARROLLTON 13, SCIOTA WEST PRAIRIE 0

In the first of two games for Carrollton, the Hawks scored three runs in the first, eight in the second, and two in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over West Prairie.

Hannah Uhles led Carrollton with four hits and two RBIs, with Lauren Flowers having three hits and a RBI, Courtney Waldheiser had three hits, and Megan Camden had two hits and a RBI. Flowers struck out seven in tossing a complete game.

The Cyclones are now 3-2 on the year.

CARROLLTON 15, HAMILTON-WARSAW 0

Carrollton scored twice in the first, once in the second, five times in the third, and six in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win over Hamilton-Warsaw.

Brooklyn Eiderman had three hits and four RBIs, including a home run to lead the Hawks, while Vanna Holmes had three hits and three RBIs, Hayden McMurtrie had two hits and a RBI, Flowers, Waldheiser, and Hannah Lake all had two hits each, and Camden drove in two runs. Uhles struck out eight in pitching a complete game.

Carrollton is still undefeated at 15-0, while the Titans go to 2-1.

WATERLOO 8, COLLINSVILLE 1

Waterloo scored three in the first, two in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to take the win over visiting Collinsville.

Carsyn Moad had two hits for the Kahoks, while Bailey Demick had a hit and the only RBI, while Marissa Thomas went all the way in the circle, striking out nine.

The Bulldogs are now 10-1, while Collinsville slips to 2-10.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2

EAWR scored three runs in the first, five in the fourth, and four in the fifth to take a home win over McGivney in the first game of a cluster at Leroy Emerick Field.

Camey Adams had two hits and two RBIs for the Oilers, while Jordan Ealey had two hits and a RBI. Jayde Kassler had a pair of hits, and Chloe Driver had a hit and two RBIs. Ealey struck out three in pitching a complete game.

Alexa Jones led the Griffins with a hit and the only two RBIs, while Morgan Zobrist and Audrey Owens had the other hits. Jada Zumwalt went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 17, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12

In the second game of the cluster, North Greene scored six runs in the second, four in the third, and three in the seventh, while McGivney scored two in the fourth and fifth, and five times in the sixth, as the Spartans took the win.

Carlee Speaker had four hits and two RBIs for the Spartans, while Savetta Schofield had three hits and a RBI, Jaycey Arnold had two hits and three RBIs, Chelsey Castleberry had two hits and tour RBIs, Larissa Hebering had two hits and a RBI, and Kearsten Smith had a hit and three RBIs. Castleberry went all the way in the circle, striking out eight.

Zobrist led the Griffins with two hits and three RBIs, while Nora Mensing had two hits and four RBIs, Jones had two hits and drove in two runs, Owens had two hits and a RBI, and Julia Behrmann had a pair of hits. Zumwalt again pitched a complete game, fanning five.

McGivney is now 1-6 on the season.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 18, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1

In the cluster's final game, EAWR scored six runs in the first, second, and fourth innings in taking a 15-run rule win over North Greene.

Ealey had two hits and three RBIs for the Oilers, while Kassler had two hits and a RBI, Lily Tretter had two hits, and Haley Pratt had a hit and three RBIs. Pratt also struck out six in pitching a complete game.

Speaker had the only hit and RBI in the game for the Spartans, while Brandy Davidson went all the way inside the circle, fanning three.

EAWR is now 3-9, while North Greene goes to 2-6.

GREENVILLE 4-14, GRANITE CITY 2-3

Greenville scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to pull out the decision in the first game of a doubleheader, and in the second game, the Comets scored six in the third and five in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win and sweep the twin-bill at Granite City's park.

In the opener, Chloe Randolph had two hits for the Warriors, while Audrey Barnes and Morgan Buckingham each had a hit and RBI. Christine Myers struck out five in going all the way in the circle.

In the nightcap, Brooke Donohue had three hits and a RBI for Granite, while Madison Tanksley had a hit and RBI. Both Emilee Saggio and Rachel Willaredt fanned one batter each in the circle.

Greenville goes to 7-8, while Granite falls to 3-11.

HIGHLAND 9-0, BELLEVILLE WEST 3-10

In the first game of two and Belleville West's park, a six-run third made the difference to give Highland the win, but West bounced back in the nightcap, scoring four runs in the second and fourth en route to a 10-run rule win.

In the first game, Abby Schultz had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Kaitlyn Wilson came up with a hit and two RBIs. Wilson also struck out eight in throwing a complete game in the circle.

In the nightcap, Abby Schultz, Holly Sexton, and Taylor Newingham all had hits, while Abby Schultz fanned two in the circle, and Newingham struck out one.

The Maroons are now 3-11, while Highland goes to 4-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 3, BEARDSTOWN 3

Katey Deist had a brace (two goals), while Ella Smith also scored as Jersey picked up a point on the road with their draw at Beardstown.

Smith also assisted twice for the Panthers, with Deist also picking up an assist.



Jersey is now 3-5-1, while the Tigers go to 3-1-2.

TRIAD 1, AURORA METEA VALLEY 0

Alina Ayran, assisted by Maddie Conreaux, struck in the first half, and it would be the only goal of the game as Triad edged Metea Valley

The Knights are now 6-3-0, while the Mustangs go to 5-1-1.

