Introduction and moderated discussion with Jim Price, Film Studies specialist and Professor of Art, History, and Culture at Lewis and Clark Community College, and Sun Smith-Foret, studio artist and practicing psychotherapist. Occasional special guest commentators.

Master/Disciple Pairings:

January 18 Harold Lloyd The Kid Brother (1927)

January 25 Ben Stiller Zoolander (2001)



February 1 Frank Capra Lost Horizon (1937)

February 8 Harold Ramis Ground Hog Day (1993)



February 15 Douglas Sirk All That Heaven Allows (1955)

February 22 Todd Haynes Far From Heaven (2002)



March 1 Ingmar Bergman Scenes from a Marriage (1973)

March 8 Noah Baumbach The Squid and the Whale (2005)



March 15 Akira Kurosawa Throne of Blood (1957)

March 22 Sam Peckinpah The Wild Bunch (1969)

Doors open at 1:45, Introduction begins promptly at 2pm and the doors will close at 2:15pm.



Please park at rear of building and use rear entry to access lower level of Jacoby Arts Center.



Adults only. No outside food or drinks please. Restroom available.

