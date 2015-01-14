Sunday Afternoon Film Series at Jacoby Arts Center starts this Sunday, Jan. 18
10 Classic Films Presented in Master/Disciple Pairings
Introduction and moderated discussion with Jim Price, Film Studies specialist and Professor of Art, History, and Culture at Lewis and Clark Community College, and Sun Smith-Foret, studio artist and practicing psychotherapist. Occasional special guest commentators.
Master/Disciple Pairings:
January 18 Harold Lloyd The Kid Brother (1927)
January 25 Ben Stiller Zoolander (2001)
February 1 Frank Capra Lost Horizon (1937)
February 8 Harold Ramis Ground Hog Day (1993)
February 15 Douglas Sirk All That Heaven Allows (1955)
February 22 Todd Haynes Far From Heaven (2002)
March 1 Ingmar Bergman Scenes from a Marriage (1973)
March 8 Noah Baumbach The Squid and the Whale (2005)
March 15 Akira Kurosawa Throne of Blood (1957)
March 22 Sam Peckinpah The Wild Bunch (1969)
Doors open at 1:45, Introduction begins promptly at 2pm and the doors will close at 2:15pm.
Please park at rear of building and use rear entry to access lower level of Jacoby Arts Center.
Adults only. No outside food or drinks please. Restroom available.
A great way to spend a dreary winter Sunday....
SEE YOU THERE!
