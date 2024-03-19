ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis County Police sergeant has a summons out for his arrest.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a summons in lieu of arrest to suspect David Ryan, 51 years of age, of the 2900 block of Piney Pointe Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63129, for Stealing - $750 or More. A booking photo of Ryan is not available.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant worked as a Sergeant for the St. Louis County Police Department (SLCPD) where his role was to provide direct supervisory support to his subordinates, which included security officers and police officers at the St. Louis County courthouse and justice center in Clayton. It was determined through investigation that on November 23, 2023, and January 1, 2024, Defendant was paid for 18.2 hours of work on holidays that he did not perform. It should be noted that work performed on holidays are paid at double an SLCPD officer's usual hourly wage.

Specifically, it was determined St. Louis County Police said the Defendant scheduled himself to work in his supervisory capacity in Clayton on November 23, 2023 (Thanksgiving Day) but through various records and investigations, it was determined that Defendant was physically in Branson, Missouri that entire day. Similarly, on January 1, 4024 (New Years Day), Defendant scheduled himself to work in his supervisory capacity in Clayton on that holiday, but through investigation it was determined that Defendant was elsewhere in the St. Louis region most of that day. This type of work arrangement where Defendant schedules himself to work on holidays, earns double pay, while not actually appearing at his assigned location for work or performing any duties, was not approved by Defendant’s supervisor.

Total loss to SLCPD for work claimed but not performed is $1,716.26.

Ryan is currently suspended without pay.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Property detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

