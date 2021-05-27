ST. LOUIS - Just in time for the warm St. Louis summer days, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Great Rivers Greenway and City of St. Louis turn on the Splash Pad at Keener Plaza at 7 a.m., May 28.

WHAT: Just in time for those warm St. Louis summer days, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Great Rivers Greenway and City of St. Louis will turn on the Splash Pad in Kiener Plaza on Friday, May 28 at 7 a.m. Featuring hundreds of nozzles that shoot water up at varying heights, the splash pad is an urban oasis for St. Louisans and out-of-town visitors.

The pool and fountain in the center of the park containing “The Runner” statue has already been turned on for the season. The statue honors the park’s namesake, Harry Kiener, a USA Track & Field member who competed at the 1904 Olympics and eventually became a steel company executive and philanthropist.

WHEN: Turning on Friday, May 28 at 7 a.m.; open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE: Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63101

DETAILS: Free and open to the public, Kiener Plaza is a 1.9-acre St. Louis City park that features paths around garden beds filled with Missouri native plants, a lawn that can accommodate a variety of events, a bicycle parking grove, a bistro area with café tables and chairs, benches, a fountain garden with a splash pad, a children’s play garden, and “The Runner” statue.

Construction is currently taking place on the northeast side of the plaza for a new Visitor Services & Maintenance Building that will include a workspace for on-site security and provide storage and support space for events and maintenance. The project is a collaboration between Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Great Rivers Greenway, Explore St. Louis and Jefferson National Parks Association. Work on the new building is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

More like this: