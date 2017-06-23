GODFREY – Summersport's Sharks multiple wins from seven swimmers to defeat Sunset Hills of Edwardsville 452-251 in a Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet at Summersport Thursday night to go to 2-0 on the season.

The Shark boys got past the Stingrays 246-107, while the Shark girls defeated the Stingray girls 206-144.

“Sunset Hills has a lot of talent, especially in their younger age groups,” said Shark coach Nancy Miller of the Stingrays. “They looked very polished and did a great job; they looked very good tonight.

“We're blessed to have a lot of good older kids, from 9-10 on up; our 8-and-unders are a lot of newbies, but they're coming along really, really well. I'm pleased with that. I had a lot of really good times and saw a lot of improvement in stroke technique and in mastery of the rules of swimming; it was a very good meet.”

The Sharks showed great improvement from between Week 1 of the season and Week 2. “Tremendous improvement,” Miller said. “I still have kids who are joining the team; it's exciting, it's a lot of fun.”

“We're happy with how we did,” said first-year Stingray coach Dan O'Keefe. “The size of the team we brought and the swims we had – we scored a lot of points; I was impressed with how we raced. This is our first dual meet of the year (Sunset Hills had the bye for Week 1); there's always a lot of things we can work on – there's four different strokes, there's relay takeoffs.

“I'm really impressed with the 7-and-8-year-old girls – but yeah, there's always things you want to work on for next week.”

Anna Mohen had four wins on the night for the Sharks to lead the way, with triple wins coming from Luke Daniel, Cole Akal, Jake Roth and Steven Stobbs; double wins came from Claire Pohlman, Ginny Schrenk, Victor Humphrey and Caden Akal. Other wins on the night came from Jenna Fleming, Emma Baggio, Eli Baggio, Claire Spain, Karoline Lauritzen, Nathaniel Buhs, Riley Clancy, Patrick Hensey, Lindsey Bruce, Chase Milburn, Grace Middleton and Kristine Lauritzen.

For the Stingrays, Owen Gruben, Gabby Cook, Colin Donaldson, Izzy O'Day, Madelyn Milburn and Rachel Johnson had three wins on the night each; Grace Cook, Andrew Nativi, Emma Nativi and Erynn Donaldson had double wins on the night, while other wins came from Chase Milburn, Josie O'Day, Lucas Lubinski, Andrew Bynum and Andrew Billhartz.

The SWISA Relays will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Sunset Hills while the Sharks host Collinsville's Splash City in a home meet for the Gators at 5:30 p.m. June 29; Sunset Hills hosts Paddlers at 6 p.m., also June 29.

