Jump start your metabolism & your taste buds with some super foods!

Suggested Single Serving: 

- Chilled Hard Boiled Egg, served on a crisp bed of Baby Spinach

- 6 to 8 Slices of chilled Jalapeno Peppers

- 6 to 8 Cherry Tomatoes

Important! Alternate bites of egg, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes and spinach, savoring each distinctive flavor!

These super foods pack a powerful vitamin punch, which you shouldn't miss!

Follow with: 
- Sprinkle Bee Pollen over a half Banana 

Along with, a 1/2 cup of plain yogurt!

Libations: 
Iced coffee, peppermint or ginger Tea!

Polish-off with4 ounces of Cranberry Juice!

Then? Brush your Teeth!

*

Splash-Suggestion: Boil a full dozen eggs, in the evening, let cool & slip the cooled hard boiled eggs, into a Zip-Lock Bag; Refrigerate!

You'll be ready for days!

*

Plus! Stay properly hydrated 'til snack time!


Medical Caution:
As always, beware of food allergies, and eat in moderation, enjoying a super foods start!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield!


Sources: Bee Pollen is Super Food, Joseph Marcola

What are the Health Benefits of Jalapeno Peppers, by Paula Marinic

"Egg Nutrition, the Seed of Life!"

***

