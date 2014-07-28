Summer-Splash! Nutritious Super Foods Starter for These Dog Days! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Welcome to the World of Splash! Looking for an eye-opener? Jump start your metabolism & your taste buds with some super foods! Suggested Single Serving: - Chilled Hard Boiled Egg, served on a crisp bed of Baby Spinach - 6 to 8 Slices of chilled Jalapeno Peppers - 6 to 8 Cherry Tomatoes Important! Alternate bites of egg, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes and spinach, savoring each distinctive flavor! These super foods pack a powerful vitamin punch, which you shouldn't miss! Follow with:

- Sprinkle Bee Pollen over a half Banana



Along with, a 1/2 cup of plain yogurt! Libations:

Iced coffee, peppermint or ginger Tea! Polish-off with4 ounces of Cranberry Juice! Article continues after sponsor message Then? Brush your Teeth! * Splash-Suggestion: Boil a full dozen eggs, in the evening, let cool & slip the cooled hard boiled eggs, into a Zip-Lock Bag; Refrigerate! You'll be ready for days! * Plus! Stay properly hydrated 'til snack time!

Medical Caution:

As always, beware of food allergies, and eat in moderation, enjoying a super foods start! Seize the Day! Holly Fairfield!

Sources: Bee Pollen is Super Food, Joseph Marcola What are the Health Benefits of Jalapeno Peppers, by Paula Marinic "Egg Nutrition, the Seed of Life!"