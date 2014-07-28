Summer-Splash! Nutritious Super Foods Starter for These Dog Days!
Jump start your metabolism & your taste buds with some super foods!
Suggested Single Serving:
- Chilled Hard Boiled Egg, served on a crisp bed of Baby Spinach
- 6 to 8 Slices of chilled Jalapeno Peppers
- 6 to 8 Cherry Tomatoes
Important! Alternate bites of egg, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes and spinach, savoring each distinctive flavor!
These super foods pack a powerful vitamin punch, which you shouldn't miss!
Follow with:
- Sprinkle Bee Pollen over a half Banana
Along with, a 1/2 cup of plain yogurt!
Libations:
Iced coffee, peppermint or ginger Tea!
Polish-off with4 ounces of Cranberry Juice!
Then? Brush your Teeth!
*
Splash-Suggestion: Boil a full dozen eggs, in the evening, let cool & slip the cooled hard boiled eggs, into a Zip-Lock Bag; Refrigerate!
You'll be ready for days!
*
Plus! Stay properly hydrated 'til snack time!
Medical Caution:
As always, beware of food allergies, and eat in moderation, enjoying a super foods start!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield!
Sources: Bee Pollen is Super Food, Joseph Marcola
What are the Health Benefits of Jalapeno Peppers, by Paula Marinic
"Egg Nutrition, the Seed of Life!"
***
