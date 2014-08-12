Summer-Splash!

"Put Pizzazz in Your Summer Salsa!"

Welcome to the World of Splash!

For years, if I was making Tacos, I bought my Salsa in a jar. And, I thought that, I liked it, yeah, I did

And, it's good!

But, one evening, several years, ago, having dinner in a Mexican restaurant, in Santa Monica, California. I tasted "fresh, home made, Salsa!

It was a life changing experience, for me, growing up in Southern Illinois!

I had never tasted anything quite like it, before!

And, I loved it!



If, you can't make your own Salsa, I suggest to, check out the home made Salsa, at your local Farmer's Market, or, your grocers produce aisle for fresh Salsa or find the time, in your busy schedule!

You will never regret it!

Once discovering the pleasure of eating fresh Salsa, you just might spiced-up your whole menu, from breakfast, snack time, right through dinner!

And, fresh Salsa is a healthy food choice!

*

Fresh Peach Salsa!

You haven't enjoyed your fresh Salsa more, until you've include "chunks of ripe peaches!"

Honestly, I thought that, I discovered this marvel, until I checked with a friend, in Los Angeles!

You see, I bought a large bag of peaches on sale. And, just experimenting in the kitchen, I added a chunk of a ripe peach to my Salsa. What a treat! A delicious surprise!

Splash-Tip! If, you are like me, you buy your peaches on the "green side."

No problem!

Just fill a paper bag with them. They will ripen, in just a couple days!

Without question, for me, peaches taste much better, more flavor, when they are good & ripe!

Peach Salsa is delicious with eggs, toasted pita chips, black bean soup, grilled chicken, fish or serve fresh Peach Salsa, with your favorite, healthy foods!

Plus! If, you've got some extra time, try adding a few sautéed onions & jalapeno peppers to your Peach Salsa!

Medical Caution: As always, be aware of food allergies!

Hey! We are still in Peach Season! Get on board, this week, with fresh Peach Salsa!

You'll never regret it!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: Peach Salsa Recipes

And, consulted Robert Lopes, living in the Los Angeles, CA, area.

Holly Fairfield

