Summer-Splash!

"Cone-It!"

Welcome to the World of Splash!

Pushing my cart, I turned down the wrong aisle at the local market & ran right into a huge display of "ice cream cones!"

If, I'd been in a big hurry, I would have sped up or turned around! But, this display caught my eye! (Great marketing!!)

I thought, amazed, that I had no idea how many different sizes of cones, from bite size to the large waffle cones!

Oh, they were on sale!

Unable to resist this bargain, with a sparkle in my eyes, thinking of tonight's dessert, I, carefully, picked through, found 2 large packages of the bite sizes, a box of medium cones & meant to walk straight to the "ice cream!"

Long story short, I was distracted, turned around, talked to a friend, that I hadn't seen in years. Then, went to check out!

Unloading the cart, driving home, carrying all the "bags" into the kitchen, it hit me!

OOPS! No ice cream!"

Glancing at the wall clock, there wasn't time to go back, just for "ice cream!"

Drats! What else could, I serve in "sugar cones?"

Visibly disappointed, I tucked away, all the "cones" for another opportunity!

*

Continuing the story, we all went to bed rather early, it's a "school night!"

*

"Jolt!" I woke up with an idea & raced to the kitchen, pulling out those "ice cream cones! And, went to work scrambling eggs, with diced ham, a favorite around here!

Poring the tomato juice for all of us & finishing-up the scrambled eggs & ham, I selected the bite size cone, carefully using a fork to fill the mini- cone. . . lifted it up & took a bite, taking half! That sparkle, was back in my eyes!

And, I saw that same sparkle, in the whole family, as they ate 2 filled cones, each!!

Washing them down, with a glass of milk!

Then, off to school!

*



"That worked, well!

Then, it hit me!"

Why not serve more, lots more in these ice cream cones, like:

- Oatmeal

- Baked beans & sliced Franks

- Mashed sweet potatoes

Peas & carrots

- macaroni

- peanut butter & jelly

- Yogurt

Any diced ripe fruit, cooked vegetable, because, the cone should provide the best "crunch!"



Add different toppings!

Have fun playing with the "perfect consistency!"

"It's a fun way, to promote a heartier appetite & healthier menu!"

Note: avoid making the cone soggy, drain any extra "moisture!"

Be choosy, serving good nutrition!



*

Why not make your own splash, this week!

And, enjoy these remaining days of Summer, by surprising the family with delicious, nutritious, "Cone-Its!"

Medical Recommendation: Check all the ingredients, the food value, taking the extra calories into consideration, for each serving!

"Cone-It!"

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Source: Splash-Original

***

END

***

