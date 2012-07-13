SUMMER-SPLASH! "Beach-Body Fitness 4th Secret-Revealed! HINT - Shaping-Up Your Assets; Shake, Shake, Shake Your Booty!"
SPLASH! Welcome back to the World of Summer-Splash!
The 4th Splash Beach-Body Fitness Secret Revealed is our "GLUTEUS MAXIMUS!!
Other popular names for our beloved GLUTEUS MAXIMUS include: Butt, Buttocks, Ass, Cheeks, Rear, Booty & the list continues!
What's your favorite expression; What does your family say while referring to this muscle group??
Since, our BUTTS come in all shapes & sizes, we may consider a number of different techniques to "shape & tone!"
Develop your own simple routine; Find what works best for your body-type!
Splash-Share:
1. Just "squeeze" bottom while sitting, at the desk or while watching TV; It's just a good habit, everyday for a few minutes!
2. On the floor, laying flat on my back-side; I bend both legs, knees & ankles, & as I lift my hips; I vary my hand position & exhale , while lifting & holding my hips"higher & higher, while squeezing inwards & upwards!".
I do `15 to 25, every other day.
3. On all 4's, I do back leg extensions; Just about 25 for each leg, concentrating on firming!
It takes only a few minutes!
Still interested?
Want more? Read on for more Splash-Research & Tips!
The GLUTEUS MAXIMUS & other connected muscles play a major role in "shaping & toning" our rear asset!
"to firm-up the GLUTEUS MAXIMUS & that muscle group! It, usually, takes time & effort! This muscle group stores fat. Our diet is a contributing factor, to the size of our butts!
And, no doubt that the amount of time we just "sit" contributes, also!
It's suggested to find chairs that are comfortable & allow some cushion to avoid "flattening!"
Even experiment with different chairs. There are those "exercise balls" that can be used at work, too!
"Why not try it, for a few minutes, every other day & build-up your muscles"
Stand, move around every half hour!
DEVELOPING the GLUTEUS MAXIMUS:
It as simple or as complex as walking. But, takes concentration!!
This muscle group it's highly recommended to flex & squeeze inwardly & work against gravity, as we walk & exercise!
Plus, it is important, especially as we age to keep the muscles surround the hip bone, the Femur" working, providing good circulation to the "connective tissues & bone"
to maintain a healthy "hip joint."
Strap-on some leg weights; And, give yourself a terrific workout, with" back leg- extensions"!
IMPORTANT: Regular "easy & steady stretching is vital to the hip joint; It is recommended to "stretch" after a strenuous workout "to avoid injury!"
Popular Gluteus MAXIMUS exercises include "squats, lunges, utilization of Weight Benches, & other common fitness equipment, i., e.,
Steppers & Climbers.
Bikes & cycles.
Hiking!
Always a favorite, swimming & water aerobics! Yeah!
We've got the rest of the Summer to "shape & tone" our Gluteus MAXIMUS!
NOTE: As always, confirm with your medical professionals, before starting a fitness routine!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
