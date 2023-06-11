GODFREY - The Montclaire and Summers Port Swim Clubs shared wins in the opening Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meets Thursday night at Summers Port in Godfrey.

The Sharks took a close decision in the boys meet, defeating the Marlins 155-145, while the Montclaire girls won over Summers Port 196-105. In the combined team scores, the Marlins took a 341-260 win over the Sharks in the season opener for both teams.

In the boys meet, the eight-and-under winners were the Marlins in the 100-yard medley relay at 1:53.04, while Adam Kirk of Montclaire won the 25-yard freestyle at 18.21 seconds, in a six-and-under race, the Sharks' Ryan Henja won at 36.38 seconds, Kirk also won the 50-yard freestyle at 42.13 seconds, Henja won his second event in the 25-yard breaststroke at 32.73 seconds, the 25-yard backstroke went to Joe Meyer of the Marlins at 30.94 seconds, while Henja won his third race in the special six-and-under race at 45.54 seconds, Kirk won his third race of the night in the 25-yard butterfly with a time of 31.48 seconds and the Marlins took the 100-yard freestyle relay at 2:00.20.

In the nine-and-10 age group, Summers Port's Jack Osborn won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:23.04, with the Sharks winning to 200-yard medley relay at 3:25.11, Daniel Fitzgerald of the Sharks took the 50-yard freestyle at 41.72 seconds, Osborn won his second race of the night with a win in the 100-yard individual medley at 1:47.41, the Marlins' Parker Schlomat won the 50-yard breaststroke at 60.80 seconds, Max Ferguson of Montclaire was the winner of the 50-yard backstroke at 53.38 seconds, Osborn became a triple winner by taking the 50-yard butterfly at 43.31 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 3:01.23.

In the 11-12-year-old races, Noah Aldridge of the Sharks won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:02.66, while the Marlins took the 200-yard medley relay at 2:29.94, Montclaire's Boden Rives won the 50-yard freestyle at 28.17 seconds, also taking the 100-yard individual medley at 1:12.13, Braxton Tite of the Marlins won the 50-yard breaststroke at 43.36 seconds and also won the 50-yard backstroke at 37.63 seconds, Rives won his third race of the night by taking the 50-yard butterfly at 30.91 seconds and the Marlins won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:09.56.

The results of the 13-14-year-old races saw Elijah Ball of the Marlins win the 200-yard freestyle at 2:54.97, while Jace Snyder of Montclair win the 100-yard freestyle at 1:09.04, Erick Humphrey of the Sharks brought home the 50-yard freestyle win at 26.60 seconds and also won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:09.26. Humphrey made it three in a row with a win in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.67, Ball took his second win of the night in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:42.06, with Aldridge taking the 50-yard butterfly at 32.69 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 15-18 age group, Summers Port's Stephen Stobbs won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:11.00, with teammate Victor Humphrey winning the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.34, the Sharks winning the 200-yard medley relay at 2:05.53, Stobbs took his second event in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.66 seconds, Lucas Frye of the Sharks won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:10.41, Humphrey won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:25.73, Frye won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:13.78, Stobbs took the 50-yard butterfly at 30.66 seconds and the Sharks completed the age group sweep with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:50.69.

In the girls races, the eight-and-under group started out with a win for the Marlins in the 100-yard medley relay at 1:37.72, with Summers Port's Ava Moore winning the 25-yard freestyle at 18.23 seconds, with a special six-and-under race won by Emmy Beiser of Summers Port at 27.81 seconds, the Marlins' Ava Hong won the 50-yard freestyle at 36.73 seconds, also winning the 25-yard breaststroke at 22.08 seconds, with Moore winning the 25-yard backstroke at 22.34 seconds, with Beiser winning the six-and-under race at 34.38 seconds, Hong took the 25-yard butterfly at 18,57 seconds and the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:35.38.

In the nine-and-10 age group, Summers Port's Piper Fry won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:29.09, with Montclaire winning the 200-yard medley relay at 3:09.05, Violet Shaffer of the Marlins won the 50-yard freestyle at 36.16 seconds, then brought home the 100-yard individual medley at 1:36.38, Magdalena Luitjohan of Montclaire won the 50-yard breaststroke at 49.78 seconds, Shaffer won her third race of the meet by taking the 50-yard backstroke at 47.05 seconds, Lillian Barth of the Marlins won the 50-yard butterfly at 48.64 seconds and Montclaire won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 3:01.03.

The 11-12 age group races saw Lydia Cloud of Montclaire win the 100–yard freestyle at 1:08.47, the Marlins won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:30.97, Corrine Morris of the Marlins won the 50-yard freestyle at 30.38 seconds, teammate Ashley Hong took the 100-yard individual medley at 1:14.47, then Hong won the 50-yard breaststroke at 38.03 seconds, Lia Belitto of the Sharks won the 50-yard backstroke at 41.19 seconds, Hong won the 50-yard butterfly at 34.06 seconds and the Marlins won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:15.18.

In the 13-14 age group, Montclaire's Karissa Osborn won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:15.63, Kendalyn Portz of the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:20.20, then won the 50-yard freestyle at 34.70 seconds, with Osborn winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:13.47, with Portz winning the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:42.77, Osborn took the 100-yard backstroke at 1:14.53 and Ella Vaiyo of the Sharks won the 50-yard butterfly at 38.47 seconds.

in the 15-18 age group results, Claire Paule of Summers Port won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:12.22, with teammate Mackenzie Ingram taking the 100-yard freestyle at 1:20.20, the Sharks winning the 200-yard medley relay at 2:29.13, Paule won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.72 seconds, Ingram won the 200-yard individual medley at 1:35.44, the Marlins' Madison Popelar took the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:29.95, Paule won her third race of the night by taking the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09.79, Ingram won the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 41.88 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:08.84.

More like this: