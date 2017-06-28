EDWARDSVILLE - For the 18th consecutive time, Summers Port prevailed in the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays Meet.

Summers Port won the overall team title with 246 points, edging Splash City with 216 points. Paddlers of Granite City had 214 points, then Water Works had 191 and Sunset Hills 104 points.

Summers Port was ahead of Water Works in the girls competition 137-114. The Paddlers placed third with 108 points. Splash City had 106 points and Sunset Hills had 48 points in the girls portion of the meet.

Summers Port won the boys meet with 127 points, followed by Splash City (110 points), trailed by Paddlers (106), Water Works (77) and Sunset Hills (56).

Summers Port head coach Nancy Miller said it was good to see her team’s hard work and investment of time pay off for her swimmers.

Miller cited Jack Gaffney, Caroline and Jack Rea, Grace Middleton, Brody Macias, Claire Spain and Kristine Lauritzen as standouts in the SWISA Relays.

“The meet was competitive with many good swimmers representing all of the teams,” Miller said.

