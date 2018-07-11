SWISA SWIMMING

SUMMERS PORT 389, WATERWORKS 281: Summers Port of Godfrey and WaterWorks of Edwardsville made up their season-opening meet which was postponed by severe storms in Godfrey Monday evening, the Sharks defeating the Marlins 389-281.

Summers Port set several team records in winning the meet, including Anna Mohen (2:01.90) in the 13-14 girls 200 freestyle, Matt Daniel (1:51.69) in the boys 15-18 200 free, Caden Akal, Noah Clancy, Matt Daniel and Cole Akal in the 15-18 boys medley and freestyle relays, going 1:40.28 in the medley relay and 1:29.48 in the free relay.

Key performances for WaterWorks came with wins from Parker LeVasseur in 9-10 boys 100 free, 50 butterfly; Cohen Osborn in 11-12 boys 50 breaststroke, 100 free, 50 backstroke; Jacob Grandone in 13-14 boys 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 butterfly; Emily Moody 11-12 girls 100 free and Elliana Moody in the 9-10 girls 50 breaststroke, Autumn Grinter in the 13-14 girls 100 free, Boden Rives in the 7-8 boys 25 free, 50 free and 25 butterfly, Kyla Calvin in the 7-8 girls 25 free, 50 free, 25 fly, Vivian Lu in the 9-10 girls 50 free, 100 I.M., and Evan Grinter in the boys 13-14 100 back, 100 I.M. and 50 free, and Karis Chen in the 11-12 girls 100 I.M. and 50 breaststroke and Ava Whitaker in the 13-14 girls 50 free.

WaterWorks meets Granite City-based Paddlers Thursday in their Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association season-ending meet, while Summers Port meets up with the Pirates Tuesday heading into the July 22 SWISA Championship at Summers Port.

